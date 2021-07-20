Obit Kenneth McNutt

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenneth McNutt

Kenneth McNutt, Navy Veteran, age 83, of Powell, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

A celebration of life event will occur on August 12, 2021, at New Hope Church located at 4739 W. Powell Rd. Powell, OH 43065 beginning at 5:00 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio in Ken’s name: hospiceofcentralohio.org.

