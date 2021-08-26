Obit Kristi Lynn Timmons

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Kristi Lynn Timmons, 65 will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not by Choice.

Online condolences may be made to pricefh.net.

