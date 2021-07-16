Obit Larry E. Ray

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Larry E. Ray

Larry E. Ray, 75, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes, no calling hours will be held. Pastor Jeremy Stout will conduct graveside services at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Oakdale Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Road Riders for Jesus in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.

