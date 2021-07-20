Obit Larry T. Speirs

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Larry T. Speirs

Services for Larry T. Speirs, 75 will be at 2 p.m. Thursday July 22 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Cory Savage. Burial will be in Tymachtee Cemetery in Wyandot County.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

He died on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his residence.

Memorials can be directed to the Mary Lou Johnson, Hardin County Public Library or to the Calvary Church of Christ, Ridgeway in his memory and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

