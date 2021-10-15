Obit Lois I. Crawford

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lois I. Crawford, age 92, of Holland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 12, 2021 under the care of Hospice at Wolf Creek Nursing Home in Holland, Ohio.

In her honor kindly please consider her favorite charity, St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity.

Private family services will be held.

