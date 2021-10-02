Obit Lois Marie Barringer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lois Marie Barringer

Funeral services for Lois Marie Barringer, 76, of Dunkirk will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2-5 p.m.

Memorial donations in honor of Lois may be made to the Bridgeport Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

