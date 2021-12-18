Obit Lou Ann Seiler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lou Ann Seiler

A celebration of life for Lou Ann Seiler will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The Kenton Church of the Nazarene with Pastor David Dooley officiating. Friends and family may visit 3 hours prior to services at the church. A private graveside service will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Lou Ann’s honor may be made to the Kenton City Police Department for their Shop With A Cop Program.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

