Obit M. Evelyn Bell

M. Evelyn Bell

Funeral services for M. Evelyn Bell, 82, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor David Kiper Officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Evelyn's honor may be made to the Berea Baptist Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Evelyn died on Monday, November 8, 2021 while in peaceful sleep at her home.