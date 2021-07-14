Obit Marianne Seiler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marianne Seiler

A graveside service for Marianne Seiler, 74 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Chapel Heights Cemetery, Marion by Pastor Tim Kohl.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

