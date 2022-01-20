Obit Marilyn J. “Teeny” Cole

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn J. “Teeny” Cole

Marilyn J. “Teeny” Cole, 84 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in St. Marys, Ohio on December 6, 1937 to the late Joe and Pauline (Jones) Hatch.

On March 23, 1973 she married Starling Cole and he survives along with her children; Debbie Cooper, Marina (Chad) Miller, Regina (Eric Marvin) Cooper and Tara (Rick) Sheldon, all of Kenton. She is also survived by her brothers; Bobby Hatch of Kenton, Steve Hatch of Reynoldsburg, Mike Pennington of Marion, sisters; Judy Cripe of Indiana, Josephine (Bob) Ward of Kenton, Mary Jo Hensley of West Liberty, Barbara Beltz of Tennessee, 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Thornton Edward Cooper, brother, Terry Max Hatch and a sister, Connie Hackworth.

Teeny was a homemaker, the head of the family and the glue that kept everything together.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends for 2 hours (11:00am – 1:00PM) prior to the service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

