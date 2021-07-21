Obit Mark Curl

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mark Curl

Services for Mark Curl, 48 will be private. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mark died unexpectedly on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Mary Rutan Hospital E.R. due to a suspected heart attack.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Mark was born on June 14, 1973 in Opelika, Alabama to the late Dennis and Deborah (Koehler) Curl. On July 2, 2005, he married Reta Harris and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are five sisters, Adrianne (Keith Bledsoe) Hamlin of Elida, Chandra (Todd) Hoover of Jupiter, Fla.., Chessa (Ned) Salem of Shawnee, Sara Curl of Findlay and Brynne (Devon Powell) Curl of Findlay; eight brothers, Matthew (Laura) Curl of Kenton, Timothy Curl of Kenton, James (Cassie Mavety) Curl of W.V., John Curl of Lima, Joshua Curl of Kenton, Joel Curl of Findlay, Luke Curl of Forest and Sam Curl of Kenton, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Daniel Drew Curl.

Mark was a 1993 graduate of Kenton High School.

He was the owner and proprietor of Mark Curl Construction as well as owning Curl’s Antiques in Mount Victory with his brother.

Mark loved antiquing and going to flea markets and auctions to find stuff for the store.

When he wasn’t working, Mark enjoyed gardening and spending time with his dogs, Tiko, Harley, Ducatri, Misty and Molly, who were like his children.

Mark was a loving husband and family was extremely important to him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

