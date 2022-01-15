Obit Mark Eugene Powell

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mark Eugene Powell

Mark Eugene Powell, age 71, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home in Nevada, Ohio.

A funeral service for Mark will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 19, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Rev. Steve Ramsey.

Visitations for Mark will be held on Tuesday, January 18, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions for Mark may be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!