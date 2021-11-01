Home Obituaries Obit Martha Bushong

Obit Martha Bushong

Posted on November 1, 2021
Martha Bushong

Services for Martha Bushong, 87 will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Fairview-McDonald Cemetery. 

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Martha’s honor may be  made to the Faith Baptist Church or the Painter Creek Grange.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

