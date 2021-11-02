Obit Mary A. Williams

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary A. Williams

Services for Mary A. Williams, 84 will be at a later date with burial at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. It was her wish to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 and/or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 106, Kenton, Ohio 43326 and/or the Mission Fund at the Alger First United Methodist Church, Drawer C, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

She died at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!