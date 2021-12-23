Obit Mary Alice King Posted on December 23, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Mary Alice King A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Alice King, 95, of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Mary passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!