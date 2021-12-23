Obit Mary Alice King

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Alice King

A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Alice King, 95, of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

