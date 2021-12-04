Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit Mary Ann Stair

Mary Ann Stair, age 83, of Ada, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the comfort of her home.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2567 County Road 113, Dola, Ohio 45835 with Rev. Patrick Allen and Pastor Tom Gossel officiating. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery, Dola.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!