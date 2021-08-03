Obit Mary Brown

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Mary E. Brown, 94 will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor Cynthia Morrison. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Forest Jackson Library or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

