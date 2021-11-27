Obit Mary E. Hale

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary E. Hale

A celebration of life for Mary E. Hale, 66 will be at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services of Alger.

