Obit Mary Howard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Howard

Mary Howard, age 85, of McGuffey passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at her residence in McGuffey, surrounded by her family.

Private family service will take place at a later date with burial in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Scioto Valley Athletic Boosters.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Mary was born on September 23, 1936, in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Tandy and Maudie (Bolen) Conley. On January 11, 1955, Mary married Charles Howard and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2009.

Mary is survived by three sons: Paul Howard of McGuffey, Greg (Natalie) Howard of Ada, and Mike (Tera) Howard of Alger; a daughter, Wynema Rose Sanders of McGuffey; nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Halie Nichols of Harrod.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Damien Howard; and daughter-in-law, Misty Howard five brothers: David, Bill, Edward, Daniel and Birchel “Bert” Conley; and three sisters: Luna Jennings, Carolyn Conley and Audrey Shields.

Mary retired from Wilson Sporting Goods, Ada, after working for forty-six years. She was an avid BINGO player. Mary enjoyed going to her grandkid’s sporting events and was a Kentucky Wildcats fan.

{/AM4SHOW}