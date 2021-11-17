Obit Mary Jane Rife

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Jane Rife

Mary Jane Rife, 95 of Carey passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Wyandot County Home.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Pastor Jim Sharrett will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mary Jane to the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Findlay St. Carey, Ohio 43316. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com





















