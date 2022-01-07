Obit Mary Joan Tyson Crist

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Mary Joan Tyson Crist, 96 will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by the Rev. Kevin Mohr. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Ada.

She died at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the Bowling Green Bridge Hospice.

