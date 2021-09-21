Obit Maryan Driggers 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Maryan Driggers

It is with deep sadness that the family of Maryan Driggers, 95, of Ada shares the news of her passing at 5:32 am on September 19, 2021.

A private intimate funeral service will be held at a later date with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

