Obit Maurice “Mike” A. Poland

Maurice “Mike” A. Poland

Maurice “Mike” A. Poland. 99. passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Full military honors will be presented by Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Services, Findlay, Ohio or Life Connection of Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where condolences can be shared with the family at coldrencrates.com

