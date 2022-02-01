Obit Maxine Isabel McBride

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Maxine Isabel McBride

Maxine Isabel McBride, 89, of Grant, formerly of Ada, Ohio, passed away on January 21, 2022 in Grant, Michigan.

Public Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, February 12th from 10-11am at Ada First Baptist Church, 350 West North Avenue in Ada, OH. Memorials are suggested to the Fountainview Retirement Village of Grant, 50 S. Maple St., Grant, MI 49327. Please share your memories of Maxine online at www.fieldsmckinley.com

