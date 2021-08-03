Obit Merritt Armstrong

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Merritt E. Armstrong, 83 will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at the Nevada Cemetery by the Rev. Lynn Passet with military rites conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Honor Guard.

A celebration of life service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Community Bible Church in Arlington by Rev. Passet.

He died on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his residence.

He was born July 18, 1938 to Ross and Ruth (Boday) Armstrong and they preceded him in death. He first married Lillian (Burkhat) Koehler and she is deceased. He then married Mary Searls and she survives in Upper Sandusky.

Also surviving are four sons, Del (Kate) Armstrong of Sycamore, Troy (Angie) Armstrong of Bucyrus, Marc (Donna) Searls of Findlay and Matthew Searls of Upper Sandusky; three daughters, Teresa (Buddy) Seitz of McArthur, Hope (Chris) Leightey of Ray and Vickie (Jim) Stansbery of Milton, Fla., and a sister, Barbara (John) Bigler of Sycamore.