Obit Michael E. Markley

Michael E. Markley

After a 2- month illness with Stage 4 follicular lymphoma, Michael E. Markley, 60, of Beavercreek, formerly of Kenton, passed October 29, 2021 at his Beavercreek residence with family at his side.

In lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions may be made to the educational fund for Emery Rose D’ Alfonso. (Checks written to: Barbara Markley)

Arrangements are by Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Visitation will be held November 6, 2021 from 4-5:30 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service will follow, starting at 5:30. Everyone is invited to both. Because of cremation, there will be no graveside service.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

