Obit Michael Robert Stansbery

Michael Robert Stansbery

Services for Michael Robert Stansbery, 43 will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Thursday.

He died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for future care of his children.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

