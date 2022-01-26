Obit Michael Robert Stansbery Posted on January 26, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Michael Robert Stansbery Services for Michael Robert Stansbery, 43 will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call two hours prior to services on Thursday. He died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at his residence. Memorial donations may be made to the family for future care of his children. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!