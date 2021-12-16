Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit Mildred Joan “Ann” Denman

Mildred Joan “Ann” Denman, 92, of Marion, died early Sunday morning December 12, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 noon at the funeral home in LaRue. Burial will follow in the Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Memorial gifts may be made to Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Road, Marion, OH 43302-8475.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

