Obit Miriam E. Fisher

Miriam E. Fisher, 95, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Columbus, passed away Saturday morning, July 24, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital – Emergency Department.

There will be no services at this time for Mim, she will be interred in Hale Cemetery at a later date.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Fisher family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

