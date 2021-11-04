Obit Mondo Wayne Baldwin

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mondo Wayne Baldwin

Mondo Wayne Baldwin, 76 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Medial Center in Toledo.

At his request, there will be no services held. Memorials in his memory can be directed to the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Public Library, https://mljlibrary.org/. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

