Obit Myra L. Risner

Myra L. Risner

Myra L. Risner, 72, of rural Kenton, went to be with Jesus on January 4, 2022 at 5:05 p.m in her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving husband and family.

A private family service will be held by Pastor Terry Robinson at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, Our Daily Bread Ministries, PO Box 2222 Grand Rapids, MI 49501-2222 and WTGN Radio Ministries, https://wtgn.org/donate.

www.edsfh.com

