Obit Myrtle Grace Lingrel

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A funeral service for Myrtle Grace Lingrel, 95, of Mt. Victory, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Jeff Weagneer officiating. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Loving Hospice of Columbus.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!