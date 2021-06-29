Home Obituaries Obit Nathan Michael Castle

Posted on June 29, 2021
Nathan Michael Castle

Services for Nathan Michael Castle, 28 will be private. Burial will take place at Preston Cemetery, Alger.

He died on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

