Obit: Nathan T. Thatcher, 56

Nathan T. Thatcher, 56, of Lakeview, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at The Ohio State University – Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was the first death related to COVID-19 in Logan County. It was his desire to be an organ donor as he was listed on the registry, but was not eligible to due to the uncertainty of the virus.

Visitation for Nathan will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-4 p.m, at Huntsville United Methodist Church, 6611 Fruit St. Huntsville, OH. Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate the funeral on Monday at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Huntsville United Methodist Church Missions fund.

