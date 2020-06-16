Obit: Nathaniel Lucian Ledley, 3 Posted on June 16, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Lucian Nathaniel, 3, of New Bloomington, passed away at Marion General Hospital following a tragic accident on June 10, 2020. Edwards Funeral Service is honored to be serving the family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be given at www.efs-hughesallen.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!