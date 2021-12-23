Obit Nora M. Carl Posted on December 23, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Nora M. Carl A celebration of life for Nora M. Carl, 84 will be at the McGuffey Church of Christ on Jan. 15, 2022 with a time to be determined. She died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Chapel of Praise. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!