Obit Nora M. Carl

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Nora M. Carl

A celebration of life for Nora M. Carl, 84 will be at the McGuffey Church of Christ on Jan. 15, 2022 with a time to be determined.

She died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Chapel of Praise.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!