Obit Pamela D. Rothfuss

Posted on July 30, 2021
Pamela D. Rothfuss, 71, formerly of Mount Victory, passed away Thursday evening, July 29, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine. 

Per Pam’s request, there will be no services at this time. 

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Rothfuss family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

