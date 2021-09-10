Obit Patricia Carothers

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia Jean Carothers age 89 of LaRue, died at the Wyndmoor of Marion on Friday, September 3, 2021.

A private burial will be at Otterbein Cemetery. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio was honored to serve Patricia’s family. Visit our website www.cremationservicesofohio.com to extend a condolence, light a candle or share a memory.

