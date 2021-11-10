Obit Paul Dwayne Anglemyer Sr. Posted on November 10, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Paul Dwayne Anglemyer Sr. A family burial for Paul Dwayne Anglemyer Sr., 74 will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Eagle Creek Cemetery. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Paul to the ALS Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting cratesfuneralhome.com He died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!