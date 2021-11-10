Obit Paul Dwayne Anglemyer Sr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Paul Dwayne Anglemyer Sr.

A family burial for Paul Dwayne Anglemyer Sr., 74 will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Eagle Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Paul to the ALS Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting cratesfuneralhome.com

He died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!