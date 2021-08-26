Obit Paul Miller Posted on August 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Funeral services for Paul Miller, 73 of Kenton, will be held at noon on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Abundant Life Assembly of God. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the services. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery just outside of Belle Center and a meal will follow for the family of Paul and Bev. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Assembly of God. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!