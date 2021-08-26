Obit Paul Miller

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Paul Miller, 73 of Kenton, will be held at noon on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Abundant Life Assembly of God. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the services. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery just outside of Belle Center and a meal will follow for the family of Paul and Bev.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Assembly of God. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!