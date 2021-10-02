Obit Penny Kay (Powell) Reissig 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Penny Kay (Powell) Reissig

Penny Kay (Powell) Reissig, 67, of Kenton, caring sister, beloved aunt, loving wife, ornery cat & dog mom, and lover of root beer was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 29, 2021. She passed away at Mary Rutan Hospital surrounded by loved ones while giving her terrible illness a good kick in the pants like only Penny could.

A small private family memorial will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Penny to Not by Choice Outreach in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

