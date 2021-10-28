Home Obituaries Obit Phillip Carl Shuster

Obit Phillip Carl Shuster

Posted on October 28, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Phillip Carl Shuster

Phillip Carl Shuster, 66, went to be with the Lord on October 24th, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply