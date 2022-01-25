Obit Phillip W. Bradley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Phillip W. Bradley

Private family services for Phillip W. Bradley, 79 will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

He died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the USV Lions Club.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

He was born Nov. 11, 1942 in Hardin County to the late Adam and Ressie (Patton) Bradley. On Nov. 1, 1963, he married Harriet Jane Ritchey and she survives in Alger.

Also surviving are two sons, Mark Bradley of Forest and Kurt (Leslie) Bradley of Mechanicsburg; a daughter, Sherri (Randy) Heim of West Liberty; six grandchildren, Haily (Ethan) Conway, Hayden (Erin) Bradley, Creighton Bradley, Devin Bradley, Samuel Heim and Ellie Heim; and two great-grandchildren, Aliza and Hudson.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bradley and a sister, Loretta Graessle.

Phillip retired as a semi-truck driver and was a farmer.

He was a member of the Roundhead United Methodist Church and of the USV Lions Club.

(Pd. 012622)