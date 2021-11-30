Obit Rev. Forest “Ed” Jarrell

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for the Rev. Forest “Ed” Jarrell, 76 will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services of Ada by Bishop Pat WIlson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

The service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

He died at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Lima Memorial Health System.

