Obit Revel Conley

Services for Revel (Wibright) Conley, 91 will begin at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Marty Clum. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

The funeral service for Revel will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at noon on Tuesday.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Care, Findlay and/or Vancrest of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

