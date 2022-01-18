Obit Rhea M. Henicle

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rhea M. Henicle

Rhea M. Henicle age 92 of Forest, OH completed her earthly journey and stepped into glory on Thursday morning January 13, 2022, at Kenton Nursing Rehabilitation, Kenton OH surrounded by family.

No services or viewing will be held a this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation, Promedica Hospice or Faith Baptist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

