Obit Richard L. “Rick” Creamer

Richard L. “Rick” Creamer

Services for Richard L. “Rick” Creamer, 74 will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Dave Dooley. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery, where the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard will present full military rites.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. on Friday.

Memorials can be directed to the Hardin County Humane Society and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com

He died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

