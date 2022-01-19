Obit Richard Rodney Gardner

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard Rodney Gardner

Richard Rodney Gardner, 70, of Bucyrus, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at Galion Community Hospital following a heart attack.

His family will gather with friends from 1-2:55 pm Sunday, January 23 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio where friends are encouraged to offer comfort as well as share the good times and memories as they visit. At 3:00 pm that day, Pastor David Layton will officiate Rod’s memorial service and offer God’s word.

If desired, donations can be made payable to the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com

