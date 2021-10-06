Obit Richard Saylor

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard Saylor

Richard Ellsworth Saylor, 90, of Belle Center, passed away Monday evening, October 4, 2021, at his home.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5-7pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center. Pastor John Watkins will officiate Richard’s funeral on Friday, October 8, at 11am at the Belle Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St. Belle Center, OH. Burial will be Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health Hospice, 921 Rush Ave. Bellefontaine, OH 43311; BMRT Ambulance District, 104 West Buckeye St. Belle Center, OH 43310; or Huntsville Volunteer Fire Dept, 6740 Wishart St. Huntsville, OH 43324.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Belle Center, is honored to serve the Saylor family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















