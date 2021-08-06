Obit Richard Stanley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard Stanley, 64 of Kenton passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation will be held at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-7:30 pm where a time of sharing will begin at 7:30 pm. A private family service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.





















