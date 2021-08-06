Obit Richard Stanley Posted on August 6, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Richard Stanley, 64 of Kenton passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be held at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-7:30 pm where a time of sharing will begin at 7:30 pm. A private family service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!